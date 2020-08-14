Piper Sandler Weighs in on Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRVL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a current ratio of 14.32. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

