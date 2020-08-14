Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.10. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 28,336 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

