PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Financial Contrast

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -69.69% -35.04% -28.28% PlusTherapeuticsInc . -138.13% N/A -9.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Medical Systems and PlusTherapeuticsInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 1 3 8 0 2.58 PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $102.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Risk and Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 35.28 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -77.16 PlusTherapeuticsInc . $7.00 million 1.60 -$10.89 million N/A N/A

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

