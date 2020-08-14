PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,327.42

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,327.42 and traded as low as $1,100.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $1,150.00, with a volume of 7,259 shares trading hands.

PPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PPHE Hotel Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.30) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.61) to GBX 1,300 ($17.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.88) to GBX 1,700 ($22.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPHE Hotel Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.33 ($18.09).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,327.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.38.

About PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.