Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.82. Pressure Biosciences shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 7,810 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

About Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.