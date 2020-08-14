Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $16.17. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 612,662 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13.

In other Pretium Resources news, Senior Officer Michelle Ann Romero sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.98, for a total value of C$455,426.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$648,755. Also, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$1,207,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$330,226.17.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

