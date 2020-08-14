Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progyny in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 13.78%.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Progyny has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $576,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $748,992.00. Insiders have sold 5,471,848 shares of company stock worth $141,812,252 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

