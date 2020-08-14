ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $631,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $230,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $284.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $289.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.