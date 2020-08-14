ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,656 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,731,000 after acquiring an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,922,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $163,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

