ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.74

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.74 and traded as high as $149.82. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $149.04, with a volume of 1,364,500 shares traded.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

