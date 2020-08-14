Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Cap of $11.09 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Proton has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $740.54 or 0.06305708 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00017369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

