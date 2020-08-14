PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.55

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $184.55 and traded as high as $206.00. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 483,378 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $885.32 million and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99.

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

