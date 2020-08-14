Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

EMN opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $25,468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

