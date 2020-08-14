Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $63,606,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,400,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 203.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,987,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,282 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

