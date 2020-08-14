Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE CRK opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 154.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

