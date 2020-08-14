Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Gamida Cell in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $99.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.95. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 27.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

