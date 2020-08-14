Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of CVGI opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.