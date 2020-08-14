Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Raised by Analyst

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRMD. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

