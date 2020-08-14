Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

FTDR stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 0.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $909,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $7,551,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

