Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Boosted by Analyst

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FULC. Raymond James raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,500 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $30,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,495.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $32,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,554 shares of company stock worth $255,283. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 410,689 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 155,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

