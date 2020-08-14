Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GCI Liberty Inc Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCI Liberty in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCI Liberty’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%.

GLIBA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.19. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $3,492,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 127.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 105.7% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 100,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,473 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.