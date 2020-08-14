Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NYSE:OXY opened at $14.92 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,460,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,878 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 68.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,860 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

