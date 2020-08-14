Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

