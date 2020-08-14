Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.70 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 126,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.