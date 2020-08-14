Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Reduced by Analyst

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Xperi in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $771.09 million, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 204,006 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 49.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xperi by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xperi by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.