QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.37

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.37 and traded as low as $29.00. QNB shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

QNB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.