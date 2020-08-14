Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.65. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 485,840 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $18.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.92.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

