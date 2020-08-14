Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 655,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $753,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 452,123 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

