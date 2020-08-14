Qwertycoin (QWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $360,771.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $790,958.43 and $360,771.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

