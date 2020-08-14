RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

RAPT opened at $22.64 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $535.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $67,626.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,335.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and sold 32,388 shares worth $918,599. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,118,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,685,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

