Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $174.73 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $174.73 million and $84.46 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00145398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.01810881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,814,425,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Upbit, Graviex, IDCM, Nanex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

