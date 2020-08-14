Raymond James Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $28.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -139.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 over the last 90 days. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

