Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERII. B. Riley lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $8.33 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 60,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

