Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $571.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 297,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.