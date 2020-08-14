RBB Bancorp (RBB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2020 – RBB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – RBB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

8/11/2020 – RBB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

8/5/2020 – RBB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

7/27/2020 – RBB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

7/7/2020 – RBB Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – RBB Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

6/18/2020 – RBB Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,098.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

