Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.19 Million

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to report $22.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the lowest is $18.11 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $20.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $87.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $96.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.79 million, with estimates ranging from $74.52 million to $111.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Ready Capital stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $547.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, COO Gary Taylor bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

