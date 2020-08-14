Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.01

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.01 and traded as low as $131.00. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 120,474 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $302.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

