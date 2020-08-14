Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $102.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Charter Equity.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $165.00 to $170.00.

7/21/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $107.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $112.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,577. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

