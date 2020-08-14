Relex Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Relex has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Relex has a market capitalization of $161,978.98 and approximately $60.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00145398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.01810881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00131363 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.