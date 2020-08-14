Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

FWONK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,522 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,633,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,103,000 after buying an additional 2,711,400 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,421,306 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 1,083,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,187,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 1,033,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

