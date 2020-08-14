Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL):

8/12/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/3/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.60 ($44.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €41.38 ($48.68) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.