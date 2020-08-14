Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,440 ($18.83) to GBX 1,450 ($18.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,810 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($17.78) price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.57) to GBX 1,700 ($22.23). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,850 ($24.19) to GBX 1,810 ($23.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,440 ($18.83) price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.15) price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 1,810 ($23.66) to GBX 1,935 ($25.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.57).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,160.40 ($15.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,200.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,410.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

