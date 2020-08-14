S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,796.98

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,796.98 and traded as low as $1,599.66. S & U shares last traded at $1,600.00, with a volume of 2,846 shares.

SUS has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.14) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.07)) on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.14) target price on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get S & U alerts:

The company has a market cap of $191.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a current ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,796.98.

S & U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.