SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0417 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $10.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00785453 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.01800519 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,992.34 or 1.01883523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00145343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00075495 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.