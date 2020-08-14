SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

SCHYY stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.