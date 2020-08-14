SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post $8.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.07 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.65 billion to $32.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.27 billion to $35.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SAP by 13.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

