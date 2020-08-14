Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SELB opened at $2.58 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.57). Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.