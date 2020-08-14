Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.49. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 846,337 shares.

VII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.54.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.