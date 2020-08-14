SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHSP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

SharpSpring stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 534,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

