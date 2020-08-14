SharpSpring’s (SHSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

SharpSpring stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.54. SharpSpring has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 43.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 841,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 34.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 135,683 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in SharpSpring by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SharpSpring by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at about $700,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

